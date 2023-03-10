Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves notes: Roster moves, Collin McHugh and Kyle Wright updates

By Gabriel Burns - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcXoA_0lEggJ5P00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Braves further trimmed their camp roster Friday, a little less than three weeks from opening day.

The team optioned right-handers Seth Elledge, Roddery Munoz and Darius Vines to Triple-A Gwinnett. It reassigned righty Alan Rangel and infielders Cal Conley and Luke Waddell to minor-league camp.

The Braves have 53 players in camp.

Allard sidelined

Lefty Kolby Allard will open the season on the injured list after he suffered a grade-2 right-oblique strain. It’s a tough blow for Allard, whom the Braves reacquired from Texas over the winter to add pitching depth. Allard allowed one run on three hits over five innings this spring (two appearances).

The competition for the fifth-starter spot is between Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder, though both pitchers will get opportunities throughout the season regardless how where they begin it.

McHugh out of public eye

Veteran reliever Collin McHugh hasn’t appeared during the exhibition season. He’s been working behind the scenes on the back fields at the team’s facility and threw a live batting practice Friday. Manager Brian Snitker said McHugh is fine health-wise.

McHugh, 35, was excellent in his first season with the Braves, earning a 2.60 ERA across a career-high-tying 58 appearances.

Wright throws live batting practice

Starter Kyle Wright also threw a live batting practice Friday. He’s been delayed after getting a cortisone shot to address his throwing shoulder in January, but the team has been hopeful he’ll have time to be ready for the start of the season.

Wright might make his spring debut next week, but Snitker didn’t indicate when that could be. The right-hander is hoping to build off a breakout 2022 season in which he had a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts. Wright also was MLB’s only 20-game winner (21).

“He’s checking all the boxes and feels good,” Snitker said. “It’s just a matter now of getting him built up. We’re talking about how many games we have left (just under three weeks’ worth), that’s good because it’ll give us a chance to get Kyle his starts in.”

Culberson continues career

Charlie Culberson, once a fan favorite in Atlanta, started at second base for the Rays on Friday when the Braves visited Tropicana Field. Culberson is on a minor-league deal with Tampa Bay, trying to earn a roster spot this spring.

The beloved utility man spent 2018-20 with the Braves, serving a variety of roles off the bench as the Braves became perennial postseason participants, then played the past two seasons with the Rangers.

Culberson, who turns 34 next month, singled home a run against Braves starter Ian Anderson in the second inning.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Jury awards Roswell parents $6.1 million after son’s hazing death at LSU
Roswell, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atlanta Braves answer in left field is staring them in the face
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Braves make a shocking decision for fifth starter role
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL19 days ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Four-star Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain granted release from NLI
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Atlanta Falcons make flurry of moves to improve roster
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Sports World Reacts To The Freddie Freeman Injury News
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Hawks’ Quin Snyder raising awareness of team’s habits
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Atlanta United’s Ajani Fortune makes MLS debut
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia Bulldogs hope spring football helps them heal
Athens, GA1 day ago
Photos: Kennesaw State begins NCAA Tournament journey
Kennesaw, GA2 hours ago
Explore Atlanta's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs meet the press as spring practice begins
Athens, GA1 day ago
Inside City Hall: A new face at Trinity Ave
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Six coaching candidates Georgia Tech could consider
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
The Top 5 Family Friendly Restaurants in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
Damon Stoudamire: ‘Georgia Tech provides for me a chance to win big’
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy