Watch Pat Sajak Troll 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant With Fake Fish

Contestant Ashley Laumb has a severe fish phobia.

There was something fishy about the March 9th episode of Wheel of Fortune .

Contestant Ashley Laumb revealed her ichtyophobia, a.k.a severe fear of fish , to host Pat Sajak .

While introducing the contestant, Sajak questioned Lomb about surprising fact. "You don't like fish," he stated. "You don't like to eat them, you don't like to swim with them," he added.

"Nothing, nothing to do with them at all," confirmed Laumb, noting, "If they're on a plate or in the water, I am not going to be anywhere near it."

Sajak was puzzled by her phobia.

"Were you frightened by a fish as a little girl?," he asked.

Laumb declined to share the story behind her fear, saying it's a "long story but we don't have time."

After Laumb correctly guessed a puzzle midway through the episode, Sajak turned to contestant Shawn Ham and said, "I have to go congratulate Ashley. Would you do me a favor? I don't want her to see this. Just hold on to it." He then handed Ham a fake fish.

Laumb laughed it off, turning away from fish. "Ashley, you alright?" Sajak jokingly asked.

When the host announced that Laumb was a "big winner" of the evening with $23,250, he also joshingly told her to not "go anywhere." He also let Ham keep the fish as a "souvenir." Thankfully, the fishy incident didn't stop Laumb from winning even more cash, taking home a grand total of $40,000.

Besides her fear, Laumb also revealed that she collects pajamas . "I think you should always look and feel good when you go to bed at night," she explained, and honestly, we agree.

