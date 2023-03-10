Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse New Look Revealed on Empire Cover

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has some new Empire Magazine covers that show off some newcomers to the franchise. Miles Morales is front and center, getting chased by multiple variants of Spider-Man like The Bombastic Bag-Man and Spider-Man: Unlimited. On the other cover, fans get an even bigger taste of Spider-Man India's world that appeared in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse . There are still multiple different universes that fans haven't even been introduced to yet. But, even more interesting, there are so many variants of Peter Parker and others we haven't been able to see yet.

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101 , which we're calling 'Mumbattan' - that's based on an Indian comic-book look - and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," Miller said. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books."

Pressure Of Following-Up Into The Spider-Verse?

Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke to The Wrap about some of the pressure that comes along with the anticipated sequel. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has become the torch-bearer for the branching out we've seen in the animation sector. So, to be sure, the stakes are high with Across the Spider-Verse . "There's a lot of pressure on these films because you want the movie to deliver an engaging story and an emotional journey," Chris Miller revealed. "You also want it to be all the things that people are hoping for but then also you need it to be something that people didn't even know that they wanted."

"Because the whole idea of these movies is we're showing you something you've never seen before. And if we just did a fun mild story that felt like the first movie, I think it would be a bit disappointing. You want to feel like you're seeing visuals that you've never experienced before," he added. "To do all of those things and do them in a way that's engaging and satisfying is a big challenge but it's also part of the reason why we do these things. That's the goal, just to make you laugh and cry and experience something that you've never experienced before."

Are you hyped for Across the Spider-Verse ? Let us know down in the comments!