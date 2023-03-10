Texas governor Greg Abbott talks trash to Alabama quarterback

Last season, the Texas Longhorns lost an extremely close game to the Alabama Crimson Tide, and it’s fair to say not all Longhorns fans are over it. And that apparently includes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to Ryan Autullo of The Austin Statesman, Abbott brought up this year’s game between Alabama and Texas at a business luncheon on Thursday, recounting just how close the game was.

“Texas was ahead until like the last 15 seconds of the game and Texas would have won had it not been for what was then the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young being able to evade a tackle that would have led to a sack that would have prevented Alabama from getting within field goal range to win the game,” said Abbott at the luncheon, according to Autullo. “That’s how close the game was.”

But when the Longhorns take on the Crimson Tide again this season, Abbott thinks the result will be different, while throwing a little bit of trash talk at Alabama’s next starting quarterback, saying “he’s no Bryce Young.”

“Now some more analysis,” said the governor. “Texas has more returning starters than Alabama does. The quarterback that was literally running all over Alabama, Quinn Ewers, was injured early in the game. And he’ll be starting again, doing a great job. If he gets hurt he’s got a pretty good backup in (Arch) Manning. I have seen what appears to be Alabama’s starting quarterback, and he’s no Bryce Young. So I’m gonna say it’s gonna be 27-21 Texas Longhorns.”

Though Alabama has yet to officially name its starting quarterback, Abbott is likely referring to Jalen Milroe, who served as the backup quarterback to Young last season. If he is the starter this year, these comments should provide some extra motivation.

[ Ryan Autullo ]

