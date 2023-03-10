Open in App
KRON4 News

Tesla trapped under fallen tree during storm

By Miabelle Salzano,

5 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A tree fell on top of a Tesla Thursday night pinning two people inside. Both passengers suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near Old La Honda Road and Skyline Boulevard.

Several crews responded including the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire Redwood City, Woodside Fire, Kings Mountain Fire, Midpen Rangers POA, and CHP Redwood City. The road was briefly closed Thursday night while crews cleared the area.

Flooding, fallen trees and debris have been causing traffic delays on roads around the Bay Area. Officials advise drivers to slow down, add extra travel time or avoid the roads altogether during the latest atmospheric river.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

