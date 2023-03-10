Open in App
Volusia County, FL
WDBO

‘Cross dressing sheriff’ Mike Chitwood combats neo-Nazis by releasing more pics in women’s clothes

By Joe Kelley,

5 days ago
On Thursday, Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County, Florida, responded to a white supremacist group that was reportedly distributing flyers around the county, calling him the “cross dressing sheriff.”

In a Facebook post, Chitwood shared photos of himself wearing bras and explained that the pictures were part of a fundraiser for the Daytona Beach Realtors.

He also addressed the white supremacist group, referring to them as “master race” white supremacist morons and dismissing their attempts to discredit him with their flyers.

In a Facebook post, Chitwood writes:

These “master race” white supremacist morons keep dropping flyers of the “Cross Dressing Sheriff” like it’s going to hurt my feelings or turn people against me. Hey losers, here are a few more photos you can use. I know you’re new to following me, but I have been proudly supporting and participating in the Daytona Beach Realtors Bratini fundraiser as one of their “celebrity models” for years. We’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars for our friends battling breast cancer. I bet we will raise even more now. If you have a problem with that, get a life.

Posted by Mike Chitwood on Thursday, March 9, 2023
