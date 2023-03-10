Places to cry around Sacramento

City Editor Jordan here — look, we all know some days are tougher than others. Allowing yourself to have a good, hard sob in the proper setting can often be cathartic and help you work through whatever’s bothering you in a healthy way.
To that end, here are four places around Sac where I like to have a good cry.
I enjoy crying at Shady Lady because the dim lighting and large plush chairs + booths set a cozy mood that makes me feel safe. Plus, the bar’s White Linen cocktail is great for washing down the salty taste of my own tears.
Old Sac’s Ferris wheel is a good choice because — once you get to the top — you can see all the happy people below you. That perspective really gives you an idea of how sad you are. Not to mention, if you cry loud enough, the operator may stop once you’re up there so you don’t bother other visitors.
Movies make me cry at the drop of a hat — so I like to go to the drive-in. If people look over, they’ll just think I’m really struck by the film’s emotional themes. Plus, no one can hear me if my windows are rolled up.
