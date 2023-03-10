Open in App
Sacramento, CA
Places to cry around Sacramento

5 days ago
That’s a very melancholy Ferris wheel.

Photo by @e.lampe0nfilm

City Editor Jordan here — look, we all know some days are tougher than others. Allowing yourself to have a good, hard sob in the proper setting can often be cathartic and help you work through whatever’s bothering you in a healthy way.

To that end, here are four places around Sac where I like to have a good cry.

The Shady Lady Saloon , 1409 R St.

I enjoy crying at Shady Lady because the dim lighting and large plush chairs + booths set a cozy mood that makes me feel safe. Plus, the bar’s White Linen cocktail is great for washing down the salty taste of my own tears.

Waterfront Wheel , 1150 Front St.

Old Sac’s Ferris wheel is a good choice because — once you get to the top — you can see all the happy people below you. That perspective really gives you an idea of how sad you are. Not to mention, if you cry loud enough, the operator may stop once you’re up there so you don’t bother other visitors.

West Wind Drive-In Theater , 9616 Oates Dr.

Movies make me cry at the drop of a hat — so I like to go to the drive-in. If people look over, they’ll just think I’m really struck by the film’s emotional themes. Plus, no one can hear me if my windows are rolled up.

Yolo Causeway , Weekdays 4-7 p.m.

Traffic is so bad on the causeway during rush hour that you can basically sob-sing Adele’s entire discography between Davis and Downtown Sac (trust me, I’ve done it) .

Where do you like to cry around the City of Tears Trees? Let us know .
