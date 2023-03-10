Open in App
Utah State
TownLift

Utah Avalanche Center warns residents to watch out for roof avalanches

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay,

5 days ago
UTAH— As snow continues to pile up throughout Utah, the Utah Avalanche Center has issued a warning to mountain community residents to watch out for roof avalanches.

Snow melt between snow events, rain on snow load, and unbalanced snow loads on roofs all increase the risk of a potentially dangerous roof avalanche, where heavy snow load slides off of a roof and onto the ground below.

“With so much snow on rooftops in mountain communities, roof avalanches will be a significant hazard with more snow, warmer temperatures, and the potential for heavy rain. Both adults and children have been killed by roof avalanches,” said the Utah Avalanche Center.

According to snow load safety guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), heavy snow removal should only be conducted by experienced and qualified individuals. However, snow should not be removed completely, at least two inches should remain to avoid damage to the roof.

“Snow removal is a dangerous activity that should only be done by qualified individuals following safety protocols to minimize risks,” said FEMA. “If at any time there is concern that snow loads may cause a collapse of the roof structure, cease all removal activity and evacuate the building.”

Meanwhile, non-roof avalanches are still prevalent this late in the winter. There were 16 avalanches observed throughout the state yesterday, including an avalanche in Weber Canyon that resulted in the death of an adult male.

Current avalanche danger is rated high in the Logan area, considerable in the Ogden, Uintas, Salt Lake, Provo, and Skyline areas, and moderate in the Moab area.

Utah Avalanche Center current danger ratings for March 10, 2023. Photo: Utah Avalanche Center


