Open in App
Deptford Township, NJ
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Man killed in Deptford, New Jersey police-involved shooting, identified

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtINv_0lEgX1kB00

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Deptford Township, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Doman Avenue, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

The officer has been identified as Bobby Shisler of the Deptford Police Department.

He was rushed to Cooper Medical Center after being shot in the leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ldO6_0lEgX1kB00

Sources say a fellow officer applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital in a patrol car.

Late Friday night, Action News learned Shisler was placed in stable condition after undergoing successful surgery.

Officials say Shisler is a four-year veteran assigned to Platoon B of the Patrol Division.

"He's a lifelong Deptford resident and a true Spartan for life! He's an avid weight-lifter and a tireless volunteer. He's a son, a brother, a nephew, and a friend. Your prayers are working. Please keep them going!," said the Deptford Township Police Department in a statement Saturday morning.

Authorities say a male suspect died after he was shot during an encounter with an officer.

Police have identified the man killed as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., of Deptford, New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Officer Shisler conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive near Central Avenue. During the stop, Negron fled from the officer and a foot pursuit began. During the foot pursuit, there was a struggle between Officer Shisler and Negron. They were both shot in the area of Doman Avenue. Officials have not said who was shot by who.

Police focused on two crime scenes Friday. One was along Delsea Drive, where officers concentrated on a house, a neighboring business, and a grassy area behind the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNpzD_0lEgX1kB00

The Action Cam was on the scene after, sources say, a police officer was shot in Deptford Twp., New Jersey on Friday.

The other scene was located on Doman Avenue near Cobblestone Lane where the shooting occurred.

A neighbor who lives on Doman Avenue spoke with Action News. He described what he saw on his home surveillance camera when a man collapsed, injured on his front lawn.

"I just saw him running down, holding his waist, running down the street," said Danny Howell of Deptford Twp. "You could tell something was going on there because it was dark. So apparently, he was injured or whatever, and was going on."

"I heard something that sounded like gunshots going off, and I kind of just blew it off," noted Emily Secord of Deptford Twp. "And then I saw five or six cop cars go down the street next to me, and I ran right to my window, and suddenly cops started getting out of their car, running down the street, setting up a perimeter, and I knew something was wrong."

A verified GoFundMe page
was started to help support Shisler and his family. More than $78,000 has been raised since Friday.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
2 CA Men Admit Conspiring to Distribute Fentanyl, Meth in NJ
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ2 days ago
Plastic bag ban begins today in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania
Radnor Township, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man killed in shooting that wounded N.J. cop had a revolver, document reveals
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
'Known Fentanyl Trafficker' Busted At Bensalem Motel, Cops Claim
Bensalem Township, PA11 hours ago
Philadelphia armed robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop in Bensalem, police say
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
3 men accused of killing man, dumping body along I-80 in Warren County, state police say
Allamuchy Township, NJ2 days ago
Girl, 9, wakes up to unknown man in her bed, Bucks police say
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Lower Merion police officer gets 2 week suspension following traffic stop
Lower Merion Township, PA3 days ago
Former NJ state Sen. Ron Rice has died
Newark, NJ1 day ago
NJ weather: Strong winds at the Jersey shore Tuesday into Wednesday
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Suitland Trio Busted With Multiple Guns Inside Stolen Vehicle
Suitland, MD6 days ago
Family identifies 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot outside Mount Vernon apartment complex
Mount Vernon, NY6 days ago
Man found shot to death in Pennsylvania woods 'knew his attacker' as police launch homicide investigation
West Norriton, PA8 days ago
First Black President of Springfield Township Commissioners resigns citing racism from fellow board member
Springfield, PA2 days ago
New Jersey officials, environmental activists meet to discuss offshore wind projects, whale deaths
Wildwood, NJ2 hours ago
300-Room Hotel To Be Opened by Bensalem’s Popular Parx Casino
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Missing Robinson Township woman found dead
Pittsburgh, PA8 days ago
New Jersey suspect arrested after allegedly ambushing, shooting state trooper
Paterson, NJ12 days ago
North to Shore Festival: NJ governor announces three-city summer celebration of arts, technology
Newark, NJ3 days ago
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold at Pennsylvania store
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Delaware pain physician convicted of $5M healthcare fraud scheme
Wilmington, DE6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy