Man killed in Deptford, New Jersey police-involved shooting, identified

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Deptford Township, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Doman Avenue, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

The officer has been identified as Bobby Shisler of the Deptford Police Department.

He was rushed to Cooper Medical Center after being shot in the leg.

Sources say a fellow officer applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital in a patrol car.

Late Friday night, Action News learned Shisler was placed in stable condition after undergoing successful surgery.

Officials say Shisler is a four-year veteran assigned to Platoon B of the Patrol Division.

"He's a lifelong Deptford resident and a true Spartan for life! He's an avid weight-lifter and a tireless volunteer. He's a son, a brother, a nephew, and a friend. Your prayers are working. Please keep them going!," said the Deptford Township Police Department in a statement Saturday morning.

Authorities say a male suspect died after he was shot during an encounter with an officer.

Police have identified the man killed as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., of Deptford, New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Officer Shisler conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive near Central Avenue. During the stop, Negron fled from the officer and a foot pursuit began. During the foot pursuit, there was a struggle between Officer Shisler and Negron. They were both shot in the area of Doman Avenue. Officials have not said who was shot by who.

Police focused on two crime scenes Friday. One was along Delsea Drive, where officers concentrated on a house, a neighboring business, and a grassy area behind the home.

The Action Cam was on the scene after, sources say, a police officer was shot in Deptford Twp., New Jersey on Friday.

The other scene was located on Doman Avenue near Cobblestone Lane where the shooting occurred.

A neighbor who lives on Doman Avenue spoke with Action News. He described what he saw on his home surveillance camera when a man collapsed, injured on his front lawn.

"I just saw him running down, holding his waist, running down the street," said Danny Howell of Deptford Twp. "You could tell something was going on there because it was dark. So apparently, he was injured or whatever, and was going on."

"I heard something that sounded like gunshots going off, and I kind of just blew it off," noted Emily Secord of Deptford Twp. "And then I saw five or six cop cars go down the street next to me, and I ran right to my window, and suddenly cops started getting out of their car, running down the street, setting up a perimeter, and I knew something was wrong."

was started to help support Shisler and his family. More than $78,000 has been raised since Friday.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation.