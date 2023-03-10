Whitmer claims Trump 'made me a target'

G ov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) claimed former President Donald Trump caused her and her family members to be targeted by extremists.

In an interview with CNN's Christopher Wallace, Whitmer blamed Trump for making her the target of radicals while implying that her life is under constant threat from right-wing extremists.

TRUMP GOES AFTER GRETCHEN WHITMER, THANKS GINNI THOMAS AT MICHIGAN RALLY

Whitmer gave one particular example of when a group of protesters gathered outside the gates of her home, with some of them carrying weapons.

"It was hard. My whole family has made sacrifices," she said. "My girls, I remember, we were all home, and there were people with long guns on the front lawn, right outside the gate, and they said, 'What's going on?' and you could hear it, the vitriol and the ugliness."

She also told Wallace she is "shaken" by the constant threat of violence.

"I think about it everywhere I go, Chris," she said. "The former president made me a target and threw a lot of gas on the fire, and it has continued to burn, and I think about it everywhere I go."

She added that even with her immense security detail, she is still on edge when out in public.

"There are times when I'm in public, and I've got the greatest state police detail in the world, but there are big crowds at times, and [the threat of violence] does cross my mind," she said.

Whitmer became the focus of national attention during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, largely due to her strict lockdown measures and outspoken support of a progressive agenda. She was the target of an alleged kidnapping plot in 2020, although it was later found that a number of FBI agents played a heavy role in the plot , even taking part in its inception.

Trump has continued his criticism of the Michigan governor, saying in October, "Gretchen Whitmer is one of the most radical, most sinister governors in America. You know that she cruelly imposed the most brutal lockdowns in the entire country, causing Michigan to lose more jobs than any other state in the union."