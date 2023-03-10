Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
WashingtonExaminer

Whitmer claims Trump 'made me a target'

By Brady Knox,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7fiy_0lEgWf1L00

G ov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) claimed former President Donald Trump caused her and her family members to be targeted by extremists.

In an interview with CNN's Christopher Wallace, Whitmer blamed Trump for making her the target of radicals while implying that her life is under constant threat from right-wing extremists.

TRUMP GOES AFTER GRETCHEN WHITMER, THANKS GINNI THOMAS AT MICHIGAN RALLY

Whitmer gave one particular example of when a group of protesters gathered outside the gates of her home, with some of them carrying weapons.

"It was hard. My whole family has made sacrifices," she said. "My girls, I remember, we were all home, and there were people with long guns on the front lawn, right outside the gate, and they said, 'What's going on?' and you could hear it, the vitriol and the ugliness."

She also told Wallace she is "shaken" by the constant threat of violence.

"I think about it everywhere I go, Chris," she said. "The former president made me a target and threw a lot of gas on the fire, and it has continued to burn, and I think about it everywhere I go."

She added that even with her immense security detail, she is still on edge when out in public.

"There are times when I'm in public, and I've got the greatest state police detail in the world, but there are big crowds at times, and [the threat of violence] does cross my mind," she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Whitmer became the focus of national attention during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, largely due to her strict lockdown measures and outspoken support of a progressive agenda. She was the target of an alleged kidnapping plot in 2020, although it was later found that a number of FBI agents played a heavy role in the plot , even taking part in its inception.

Trump has continued his criticism of the Michigan governor, saying in October, "Gretchen Whitmer is one of the most radical, most sinister governors in America. You know that she cruelly imposed the most brutal lockdowns in the entire country, causing Michigan to lose more jobs than any other state in the union."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
This is the Richest City in the Entire State of Michigan
Birmingham, MI7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paul Ryan: If Trump is GOP presidential nominee, 'we are going to lose'
Milwaukee, WI19 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL23 hours ago
Biden claims 'MAGA' lawmakers opposing his budget favor 'defunding the police'
Monterey Park, CA23 hours ago
Rush Limbaugh’s widow sells their Palm Beach home for $155 million to billionaire Estee Lauder heir
Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
Trump vows to protect seniors from Republicans like Paul Ryan 'disciple' DeSantis
Davenport, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy