Chicago weather: Winter storm drops over 9 inches of snow on northern suburbs

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXYGF_0lEgWDV700

A winter storm made for sloppy travel across the Chicago area Friday morning, and some suburbs have seen over 9 inches of snow.

Conditions were dramatically different from north to south Friday morning, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

But, in the city, west and south, there was less than an inch of accumulation, Butler said.

SNOW TOTALS:

Bull Valley - 9.6 inches

Woodstock - 9.5 inches

Harvard - 9.1 inches

Hebron - 8.5 inches

Crystal Lake - 7.8 inches

Antioch - 6.5 inches

While the steady snow system finished up Friday morning, persistent flurries will continue throughout the day.

There were only eight flight cancellations at O'Hare airport Friday morning and four at Midway, with delays of less than 15 minutes at both airports.

The snow left behind a beautiful winter wonderland in Lake Bluff.

And with the temperatures remaining pretty chilly, it doesn't seem like it's going anywhere anytime soon.

In north suburban Lake Forest, snow came down all night, and continued early Friday morning, as crews across Lake County worked to clear roads and sidewalks.

"All of the employees just do such an incredible job. There is a great deal of pride that comes with the work they do. They want to make sure these roads are safe, and are committed to those hours to get the job done," said Jim Lockefeer, with Lake Forest Public Works.

New video showed crews in other areas, like Gurnee and Libertyville, working to clean up some of the messy roads before the morning commute began.

Several inches of snow could be seen falling on those roads, as the precipitation accumulated on trees and cars, forcing some drivers to clean off their vehicles.

The snow caught some drivers by surprise. At least one car spun out in Lindenhurst.

But the superintendent of the North Chicago Public Works Department has said the city has saved money on salt this year, and only used half its supply, given mild temperatures.

There could be another burst of snow Saturday night into Sunday, which could bring some minor accumulations.

Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News and ABC7Chicago.com for the latest updates as the winter storm approaches.

