Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Connecticut

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Connecticut using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#24. Scotland Elementary School



- School district: Ridgefield School District

- Enrollment: 328 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Farmingville Elementary School



- School district: Ridgefield School District

- Enrollment: 288 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. East Farms School



- School district: Farmington School District

- Enrollment: 454 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Parkway School



- School district: Greenwich Public Schools

- Enrollment: 226 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Tokeneke Elementary School



- School district: Darien School District

- Enrollment: 434 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Hebron Avenue School



- School district: Glastonbury Public Schools

- Enrollment: 429 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Ridgebury Elementary School



- School district: Ridgefield School District

- Enrollment: 332 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Barlow Mountain Elementary School



- School district: Ridgefield School District

- Enrollment: 326 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. North Street School



- School district: Greenwich Public Schools

- Enrollment: 372 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. West District School



- School district: Farmington School District

- Enrollment: 334 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Old Greenwich School



- School district: Greenwich Public Schools

- Enrollment: 376 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Noah Wallace School



- School district: Farmington School District

- Enrollment: 310 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. International School at Dundee



- School district: Greenwich Public Schools

- Enrollment: 361 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Saugatuck Elementary School



- School district: Westport School District

- Enrollment: 409 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Long Lots School



- School district: Westport School District

- Enrollment: 545 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. King's Highway Elementary School



- School district: Westport School District

- Enrollment: 450 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. North Mianus School



- School district: Greenwich Public Schools

- Enrollment: 489 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Riverside School



- School district: Greenwich Public Schools

- Enrollment: 445 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Coleytown Elementary School



- School district: Westport School District

- Enrollment: 423 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. East School



- School district: New Canaan Public Schools

- Enrollment: 538 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. West School



- School district: New Canaan Public Schools

- Enrollment: 481 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Green's Farms School



- School district: Westport School District

- Enrollment: 410 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. South School



- School district: New Canaan Public Schools

- Enrollment: 530 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Stamford Charter School for Excellence



- School district: Stamford

- Enrollment: 391 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+