Best public elementary schools in Minnesota

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Minnesota using rankings from Niche .

#13. Nova Classical Academy Lower School

- School district: Nova Classical Academy
- Enrollment: 484 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. Gleason Lake Elementary School

- School district: Wayzata Public School District
- Enrollment: 600 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Cologne Academy & Cologne Academy Online

- School district: Cologne
- Enrollment: 732 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. Creek Valley Elementary School

- School district: Edina Public School District
- Enrollment: 576 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Sunset Hill Elementary School

- School district: Wayzata Public School District
- Enrollment: 618 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. St. Croix Preparatory Academy Lower School

- School district: St. Croix Preparatory Academy
- Enrollment: 450 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Eagle Ridge Academy Lower School

- School district: Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School
- Enrollment: 825 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Yinghua Academy

- School district: Minneapolis
- Enrollment: 833 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Plymouth Creek Elementary School

- School district: Wayzata Public School District
- Enrollment: 624 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Greenwood Elementary School

- School district: Wayzata Public School District
- Enrollment: 721 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Meadow Ridge Elementary School

- School district: Wayzata Public School District
- Enrollment: 765 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Scenic Heights Elementary School

- School district: Minnetonka Public School District
- Enrollment: 901 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Kimberly Lane Elementary School

- School district: Wayzata Public School District
- Enrollment: 571 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

