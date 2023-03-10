Open in App
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Montana

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Montana using rankings from Niche .

#3. Cardwell School

- School district: Cardwell
- Enrollment: 31 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Creston School

- School district: Kalispell
- Enrollment: 103 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. East Fairview Elementary School

- School district: Fairview
- Enrollment: 80 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

