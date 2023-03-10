Open in App
Best public elementary schools in Illinois

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Illinois using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#25. Steeple Run Elementary School

- School district: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Enrollment: 642 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#24. Elmwood Elementary School

- School district: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Enrollment: 668 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#23. Nancy Young Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 605 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. Oak Grove Elementary School

- School district: Libertyville
- Enrollment: 931 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#21. Fairview South Elementary School

- School district: Skokie
- Enrollment: 765 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. Reba O. Steck Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 650 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Highlands Elementary School

- School district: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Enrollment: 506 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Mill Street Elementary School

- School district: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Enrollment: 598 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. May Watts Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 627 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Oliver Julian Kendall Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 377 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Ranch View Elementary School

- School district: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Enrollment: 530 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Ellsworth Elementary School

- School district: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Enrollment: 242 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Bannockburn School

- School district: Bannockburn
- Enrollment: 155 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. River Woods Elementary School

- School district: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Enrollment: 499 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Barbara B. Rose Elementary School

- School district: Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220
- Enrollment: 408 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Patterson Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 478 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 553 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Meadow Glens Elementary School

- School district: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Enrollment: 467 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Danielle-Joy Peterson Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 654 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Robert Clow Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 342 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Fry Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 591 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Wayne Builta Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 295 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Graham Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 279 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Grove Avenue Elementary School

- School district: Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220
- Enrollment: 535 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Spring Brook Elementary School

- School district: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Enrollment: 559 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

