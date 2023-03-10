Open in App
Nevada State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Nevada

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Nevada using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#4. Pinecrest Academy Horizon

- School district: State-Sponsored Charter Schools
- Enrollment: 898 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Pinecrest Academy St Rose

- School district: State-Sponsored Charter Schools
- Enrollment: 1,032 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Pinecrest Academy Inspirada

- School district: State-Sponsored Charter Schools
- Enrollment: 1,224 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Coral Academy Of Science Las Vegas Tamarus

- School district: State-Sponsored Charter Schools
- Enrollment: 420 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

