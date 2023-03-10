Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in South Dakota

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in South Dakota using rankings from Niche .

#1. South Central Elementary School



- School district: South Central School District

- Enrollment: 42 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+