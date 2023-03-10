USF fires basketball coach Brian Gregory

USF announced the firing of men's basketball coach Brian Gregory on Friday. [ Times (2020) ]

Brian Gregory is out as USF’s men’s basketball coach after his sixth season with the Bulls ended with a 14-18 record and first-round loss in the American Athletic Conference tournament. Gregory finished 79-107 overall at USF. CBS first reported the news.

Gregory came to the Bulls with previous head coaching experience plus time as an assistant under Michigan State legend Tom Izzo. He took Dayton to the NCAA tournament twice but was trying to rebound after five unsuccessful seasons as the head coach at Georgia Tech.

Hired to replace Orlando Antigua in 2017, Gregory followed a rough first year with what appeared to be a breakthrough second season in 2018-19. The Bulls set a program record with 24 wins and beat DePaul to win the College Basketball Invitational (CBI). USF’s 14-win improvement was the largest jump in the nation, and it was the Bulls’ first winning season since they made the NCAA tournament in 2011-12.

But Gregory’s Bulls could not sustain the progress. USF finished no better than 14-17 over the next four years. His final season ended Thursday with a 73-58 loss to East Carolina in Fort Worth.

USF will now start its search for the 11th coach in program history. It comes at a pivotal time for the athletic department as a whole. The Bulls just hired a new football coach (former Tennessee assistant Alex Golesh) and have made major facilities investments, including the indoor practice facility and the allocation of $22 million to design an on-campus football stadium. Those upgrades are part of a push for USF to be invited to a more prestigious power conference, but wins in football and (to a lesser extent) men’s basketball are both vital to USF’s case.

This breaking news story will be updated.

• • •

