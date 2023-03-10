South Academy Boulevard crash results in fatality

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has shared information about the crash involving a pedestrian that happened around 9 p.m. on South Academy Boulevard near I-25 on Thursday, March 9.

According to FPD, on Thursday, around 9 p.m. officers were called to S. Academy Blvd. just west of the I-25 overpass, about a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Officers learned a man wearing dark-colored clothing was attempting to cross Academy outside a marked crosswalk where there was no lighting.

While the man was in the roadway, he was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The man was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team was later called to the scene, and while officers were conducting the investigation they were notified that the man had died of his injuries at the hospital.

FPD said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

