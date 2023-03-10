Elizabeth Banks Leads Voice Cast Of ‘The Flintstones’ Animated Series ‘Bedrock’ As Comedy Scores Pilot Presentation At Fox

EXCLUSIVE : Fox is moving forward with The Flintstones spinoff series Bedrock .

Elizabeth Banks, who has been shepherding the project as exec producer, will lead the voice cast of the series, starring as Pebbles, the adult daughter of Fred and Wilma.

The project has scored a pilot presentation, two years after it emerged that it was first in the works at Fox.

The cast also includes Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Truglio as Barney; Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm.

A primetime animated adult comedy series continuing the story of the Stone Age family, Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades later, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.

Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment are producing.

Alongside Banks, Max Handelman executive produces via Brownstone Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, and Sam Register. Lindsay Kerns will write and co-executive produce, Lon Zimmet writes and exec produces.

Bedrock marks the latest animated project for Fox, which recently renewed Krapopolis for a third season before it has even premiered. The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers were also recently renewed and the network has Housebroken and Jon Hamm-voiced Grimsburg .

