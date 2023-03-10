Open in App
Buffalo, NY
Stefon Diggs Expresses Frustrations Over Bills’ Playoff Flameouts

By Mike McDaniel,

5 days ago

The Buffalo star is not happy with his team’s lack of postseason success.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen getting into a verbal altercation with quarterback Josh Allen during Buffalo’s playoff loss to Cincinnati, and it’s clear that the star pass catcher is growing impatient with the team’s lack of postseason success.

Diggs joined HBO’s The Shop this week , and didn’t shy away from expressing his frustration at the team’s continuous playoff exits.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Diggs said, per Bills reporter Sal Capaccio. “I’ll rack my brain with this s— at this point. …I think it’s more execution than anything. S— is small little pieces on why it’s not going right… We’ve got the players. We’ve got the plays. Why s— ain’t coming together? That’s where you draw some of those questions. I never want to question who I am. I never want to question how I am. I’m giving this s— everything I’ve got. I’m dying on the hill for that.”

Buffalo has been one of the best regular season teams in the NFL over the last few years, with the emergence of quarterback Josh Allen and the acquisition of Diggs being key reasons behind the team’s ascension.

However, after reaching the AFC title game in 2020, the Bills have lost in the divisional round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons, which has proven frustrating for a team that many believe should be able to contend for a Super Bowl title.

The 2023 season will be a pivotal one for Allen, Diggs and the rest of the Bills roster as they look to shake off recent postseason disappointment and make a run at a Super Bowl.

