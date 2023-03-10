Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Two Monroe County buildings nominated as historic places in NY

By George Gandy,

5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 13 properties across New York State have been nominated for the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including two properties in Monroe County.

According to Governor Hochul, the State and National Register listing can help the owners of these properties revitalize the sites so they are eligible for preservation programs and services.

The first nominee in Monroe County is the Oak Hill Country Club, which was developed in the 1920s with two 18-hole golf courses, which were designed by 19th-century course designer Donald Ross. The site was mostly left intact, albeit with some alterations on the east course.

PGA Championship construction restarts at Oak Hill Country Club

The second nominee from Monroe County is Todd Union — a Georgian Revival-style building on the University of Rochester’s River Campus. The building, according to officials, was significant for the University of Rochester’s Gay Liberation Front. The mission of the organization was to advance the gay liberation movement in Rochester.

“These nominations reflect parts of our past and demonstrate New Yorkers’ capacity for growth, innovation, demonstration, and change,” Hochul said. “Adding these sites to our historic registers emphasizes the roles that they have played — and will continue to play — in New York’s story.”

Other nominations across New York include an historic synagogue in Manhattan, a public park in Ithaca, a church connected to civil rights history in Yonkers, and a Lustron house in the Town of Eden.

