'Big Three' lead Bonita Vista into historic state championship appearance

Bonita Vista's Mahliya Wilson and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the Barons beat Leuzinger on Tuesday for the Southern California regional title. The Barons will play Saturday for a state championship. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Wilson, Alvarado & Buchanon-Lamb. Sounds like one of the big six accounting firms.

But Mahliya Wilson, Alyssa Alvarado and Kaylyn Buchanon-Lamb aren’t accountants. They just put up impressive numbers.

At Bonita Vista High School, they’re known as the "Big Three." And they’re a big reason why the Barons (23-9) boarded a plane for the state capital on Friday, where today they’ll face Fresno Central (22-12) for the CIF State Girls Basketball Division II Championship inside the Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

It’s the first time in the school’s 57-year history that a girls basketball team is playing for a state championship.

“Setting history,” said Alvarado, “that’s pretty cool.”

In truth, the "Big Three" is a bit of a misnomer because they’re not that big. Wilson, a junior, measures 5-feet-8. Alvarado, a senior, goes 5-4, while Buchanon-Lamb, a senior, is 5-6.

But the trio plays XXL, averaging just under a combined 50 points per game. They account for 78 percent of the team’s 63.5 points per game.

Wilson is the most dominant of the trio. She averages 18.9 points and 8.2 rebounds, both tops on the team. She has been offered a scholarship by UC Riverside, with UNLV, USD and Wake Forest showing interest.

“She’s a hot commodity,” said head coach Tristan Lamb, Buchanon-Lamb’s father.

Bonita Vista's Mahliya Wilson goes up for a shot against Leuzinger's Leah Sarabia during Tuesday's regional championship win. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Wilson displays an excellent midrange game which defenses must respect. When defenders come out to guard her, Wilson can put the ball on the floor and attack the basket.

“She’s very athletic,” Lamb said. “She makes these acrobatic layups where her body just contorts, and I don’t know how she does it.”

Alvarado is a bombs away, 3-point assassin who has the green light to launch treys from the minute she steps into the gym. Her 111 3s lead the Barons. In Tuesday’s 80-67 Southern California Regional championship win over Lawndale Leuzinger, Alvarado knocked down five treys on her way to a game-high 21 points. Some of her 3-pointers came from deep behind the line.

“People see her shooting and ask, ‘Why is she shooting from so far?’” said Lamb. “We practice her shooting deep 3s. She works on her craft, not only in practice but on her own. When she lets it go, it always looks like it’s going in.”

Bonita Vista's Alyssa Alvarado attempts a 3-pointer against Leuzinger. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Buchanon-Lamb not only is the coach’s daughter; she’s also the granddaughter of former Oceanside High School, San Diego State and Pro Bowl cornerback Willie Buchanon. Buchanon played 11 years in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers and San Diego Chargers. He shares the NFL record for most interceptions in a game with four, which he set for the Packers in 1978 against the Chargers.

Of her grandfather’s star-studded NFL career, Buchanon-Lamb said, “He lets me know that all the time and makes me watch some of his games.”

Buchanon-Lamb averages 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.3 steals per game; the assists and steals are tops on the team.

“She likes to attack the basket, hit floaters,” said Lamb. “She has a motor and can keep going.”

What the Barons lack in size they make up for in speed and athleticism. Using a press, they forced 26 turnovers against Leuzinger.

The girls like their style of play, which frustrates opponents.

“They start throwing the ball away and yelling at their teammates,” said Buchanon-Lamb.

“When you hear them mumbling under their breath, you know you’ve got them,” said Wilson.

As for their personalities, Wilson’s is split. She’s quiet and reserved off the court. But on the court? Watch out.

“On the court, a whole, completely different player comes out,” said Lamb. “She speaks her mind. Sometimes she’s louder than me, which I don’t mind, because what she says are things I’d say.”

Bonita Vista's Kaylyn Buchanon-Lamb averages 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.3 steals per game. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Alvarado is the smiling, gentle type.

“She wants to make sure everyone’s doing good and everyone responds well to her,” said Lamb.

Buchanon-Lamb, like Wilson, can be quiet off the court and someone else once the ball tips off.

“She tells everyone where they need to be, what they need to be doing,” said Lamb. “If things are out of control, she goes in and calms everyone down. She’s like the mother figure on the team.”

The team has been embraced by the school and community. Tuesday’s game against Leuzinger was played in front of a raucous, standing-room-only crowd. The school staged a pep rally for the team Wednesday.

The CIF pays for a fraction of the expenses to travel to Sacramento, so the Sweetwater Union High School District and Bonita Vista’s Associated Student Body paid for the rest of the trip, covering airfare, hotels, food and transportation in Sacramento.

“The girls don’t have to pay for one dime,” said athletic director Tyler Arciaga.

The players appreciate the support.

“I think about all these people who are here for us,” said Alvarado. “We don’t want to let them down.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .