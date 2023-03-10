Open in App
Austin, TX
KXAN

Crews put up trail fence, lighting near Rainey Street

By Brianna Hollis,

5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) has installed four sets of solar-power lights and a fence on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail near Rainey Street.

The project wrapped up Friday afternoon, ahead of the official start of spring break and SXSW.

Last week, friends and family members of people who went missing near the trail spoke at the City Council Public Safety Committee meeting. These loved ones called for additional safety measures like lighting and surveillance cameras on the trail.

Some of them plan to walk to the trail Friday night to check out the lights for themselves.

The fence and solar lighting are part of the project’s “temporary infrastructure installation.”

The project also has permanent infrastructure plans that include new signage, a kiosk, and additional lighting.

A lighting breakdown part of The Trail Conservancy and PARD’s Rainey Street Trailhead project.

“The plan will prioritize amenity reliability by considering and recommending hard-wired lighting options, cameras installation, fencing options, signage and safety beacon installation,” the most recent City Memo on this project reads.

Read more about the Rainey Street Trailhead project here.

