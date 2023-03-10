Open in App
Cranston, RI
WPRI 12 News

DCYF: Neglect a factor in 1-year-old’s death in Cranston

By Shaun Towne,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX1j3_0lEgOwvQ00

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 1-year-old child died earlier this year in Cranston, and investigators from the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) have found that neglect was a contributing factor.

The incident occurred back on Jan. 19. Due to confidentiality laws, the DCYF was unable to share specifics on the case, but the agency said it had no prior involvement with the family.

Cranston police told 12 News they responded to a call for an infant who wasn’t breathing at a Concord Avenue home. Firefighters began administering CPR before transporting the young boy to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no visible signs of foul play at the scene, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation, and the state medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of the child’s death.

The DCYF also issued a reminder that Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse within 24 hours of becoming aware by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

