Frederick Pinney sentenced for 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield was sentenced Friday.

Frederick Pinney was sentenced to nine to ten years in prison. Pinney was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court on Monday following a nearly two-week trial.

Moore was found strangled to death in her home on Agnes Street in Springfield in March of 2014. For the last nine years, her family has demanded justice and accountability in the 2014 murder case.

Credit: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “TayClair’s family was forced to endure so much on their journey for justice. Their grace, resiliency, and resolve inspired me and our trial team and presented all of us with a powerful experience of the impact of violent crime and loss. I hope this verdict brings a measure of justice to TayClair and her family. I would like to thank our entire team, and especially Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green for trying this case twice and remaining unwavering in his advocacy for justice and for the victim for over nine years. While we share in the family’s disappointment over the sentence, ultimately, the defendant will finally be held accountable for his crime.”

Pinney had been put on trial for her killing in 2016, but the case ended in a mistrial. Since then, there have been numerous delays in the case and Pinney was eventually released on bail during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.