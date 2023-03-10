Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Frederick Pinney sentenced for 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield

By Nick DeGray,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWaMh_0lEgNpi800

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield was sentenced Friday.

Frederick Pinney found guilty of manslaughter in Springfield

Frederick Pinney was sentenced to nine to ten years in prison. Pinney was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court on Monday following a nearly two-week trial.

Moore was found strangled to death in her home on Agnes Street in Springfield in March of 2014. For the last nine years, her family has demanded justice and accountability in the 2014 murder case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQ1dr_0lEgNpi800
Credit: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “TayClair’s family was forced to endure so much on their journey for justice. Their grace, resiliency, and resolve inspired me and our trial team and presented all of us with a powerful experience of the impact of violent crime and loss. I hope this verdict brings a measure of justice to TayClair and her family. I would like to thank our entire team, and especially Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green for trying this case twice and remaining unwavering in his advocacy for justice and for the victim for over nine years. While we share in the family’s disappointment over the sentence, ultimately, the defendant will finally be held accountable for his crime.”

Pinney had been put on trial for her killing in 2016, but the case ended in a mistrial. Since then, there have been numerous delays in the case and Pinney was eventually released on bail during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Springfield man arrested for possession of large-capacity ghost gun
Springfield, MA7 hours ago
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Caldwell Drive in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 hours ago
Murder: Police Charge Chicopee Man In Springfield Shooting, Police Say
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victim, suspect identified in Easthampton deadly stabbing
Easthampton, MA3 hours ago
Man accused of recording underage girl ID’d as DOC officer
Enfield, CT6 hours ago
Windsor Locks man arrested for two bomb threats at elementary schools
Windsor Locks, CT8 hours ago
Pittsfield man guilty of stabbing two people
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Chicopee police officer in ICU after ‘serious medical event’
Chicopee, MA10 hours ago
Ware man charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14
Ware, MA1 day ago
Two people arrested in Northampton for illegal drugs, firearm
Northampton, MA11 hours ago
Five people without home following Springfield fire
Springfield, MA12 hours ago
Worcester man held without bail after allegedly stabbing uncle in Blackstone
Blackstone, MA1 day ago
CT Woman Accused Of Dropping Infant While Drunk
Milford, CT1 day ago
Ex-EH man gets 6½ years for possessing shootout gun
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
Woman arrested in Easthampton fatal stabbing Tuesday morning; city’s first homicide since 2012
Easthampton, MA1 day ago
Second murder on same Hartford block in days
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Two Springfield residents charged with trafficking cocaine
Springfield, MA2 days ago
19-year-old man wounded in Hartford shooting
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Man charged with voyeurism in Enfield
Enfield, CT2 days ago
Killing In Easthampton: Woman Charged With Stabbing 23-Year-Old Man To Death
Easthampton, MA1 day ago
Center St. in Ludlow reopens following accident
Ludlow, MA8 hours ago
Police connect employees at Holyoke Mall, bar shootings with mental health help
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
New podcast explores rise and fall of 'the Springfield crew'
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Drug use suspected in Greenfield head-on crash that injured at least 4
Greenfield, MA2 days ago
Worcester, Massachusetts Man Arrested for Drug Distribution
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Pittsfield man convicted on all charges for stabbing two victims in 2021
Pittsfield, MA4 days ago
Fatal Shooting on Albany Avenue in Hartford: Police Search for Suspect
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Remarkable Women: Gloria Williams
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
39-Yr-Old Shot Dead In Hamden Industrial Park
Hamden, CT2 days ago
Hartford police investigate homicide on Albany Ave
Hartford, CT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy