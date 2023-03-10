Open in App
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Shore Medical Center receives $20,000 donation from the 2022 Kyle Evans Memorial Golf Outing

By Cindy Fertsch,

5 days ago
Donation to support Shore’s efforts in attacking the opioid epidemic and supporting new treatment methods in the community. Shore Medical Center announced that it has...
