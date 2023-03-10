Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
shorelocalnews.com
Shore Medical Center receives $20,000 donation from the 2022 Kyle Evans Memorial Golf Outing
By Cindy Fertsch,5 days ago
Donation to support Shore’s efforts in attacking the opioid epidemic and supporting new treatment methods in the community. Shore Medical Center announced that it has...
