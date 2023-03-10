Open in App
Piqua, OH
WDTN

Suspect arrested in Piqua after stabbing

By Sarah Bean,

5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been arrested in Piqua after a man was stabbed on Wednesday, March 8.

Miami County deputies were called to the intersection of Casstown-Sidney Road and Snyder Road for a stabbing, our partners at the Miami Valley Today reported. Deputies arrived on the scene around 10:15 a.m. and found one man had been stabbed in the chest. He was brought to the hospital for treatment, and his injuries were described as minor.

Thursday afternoon, deputies executed a search warrant and arrested the suspect, who was known to law enforcement. According to deputies, the incident was drug-related.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak told the Miami Valley Today this stabbing was an isolated case, and that there is no danger to the public.

Charges against the suspect are still pending at this time.

