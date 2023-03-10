Open in App
Upcoming rocket launch will be visible from NJ, if stormy conditions don't scuttle

By Tamara Walker, Asbury Park Press,

5 days ago

The countdown is on, so we hope.

The East Coast may catch a glimpse of a rocket racing across the sky Saturday night, if the weather cooperates.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia is set to launch Rocket Lab’s 59-foot Electron rocket on Saturday, March 11. The rocket is scheduled to launch at 6 p.m. Saturday and will be visible shortly after liftoff across much of the Mid-Atlantic, including New Jersey.

According to NASA, the rocket will be visible in New Jersey between 60 and 120 seconds after its launch. The launch can also be viewed online through the Wallops Flight Facility live stream .

But with the impending weather conditions, a later date may be scheduled. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system is expected to bring rain, snow and wind to much of the Mid-Atlantic Friday into Saturday.

It wasn't immediately clear when the launch could be postponed to.

Related: What is the James Webb Telescope? What to know about the NASA space camera and its dazzling images.

Electron is the second Rocket Lab launch for Earth observation company Capella Space and will deliver two SAR, Synthetic Aperture Radars, into space. The first launched in January 2023.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Upcoming rocket launch will be visible from NJ, if stormy conditions don't scuttle

