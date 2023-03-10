Which put Arizona children in more danger: books and drag shows or guns and bullying?

I have spent a bit of time searching for information about these supposedly sinister things and I could find no statistics indicating that any young people have been killed by drag shows or books or by a particular pronoun.
On the other hand, there are a couple of things that have proven to be deadly to minors, but that Republicans in the Legislature ignore: Firearms and bullying.
You’d think that politicians who claimed to care about young people might consider some legislation to lessen those awful numbers, wouldn’t you? At least after they were finished dealing with the important stuff.
Comments / 0