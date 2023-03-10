Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Which put Arizona children in more danger: books and drag shows or guns and bullying?

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago

Opinion: The Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature say they are fiercely committed to protecting the state’s children. Are they?

Arizona Republic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyM6M_0lEgJTd600

I’m confused.

The Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature say they are fiercely committed to protecting the state’s children.

In honoring that commitment, they have introduced and/or passed bills that would limit or criminalize drag shows, create lists of potentially banned books and even restrict the use of certain pronouns in schools.

Here’s the thing.

I have spent a bit of time searching for information about these supposedly sinister things and I could find no statistics indicating that any young people have been killed by drag shows or books or by a particular pronoun.

On the other hand, there are a couple of things that have proven to be deadly to minors, but that Republicans in the Legislature ignore: Firearms and bullying.

Suicide, firearms imperils more children

There are tons of statistics on that.

For example, the number of minors who die by way of firearms each year in the United States is around 4,000.

Imagine that.

And, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people.

And studies indicate that children who are bullied, as often happens with LGBTQ youth, are between 2 to 9 times more likely to consider suicide.

You’d think that politicians who claimed to care about young people might consider some legislation to lessen those awful numbers, wouldn’t you? At least after they were finished dealing with the important stuff.

Like books and drag shows and pronouns.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
'It shouldn’t be this hard': Arizona woman who uses wheelchair says she's had 7 rides to doctor appointments canceled
Globe, AZ21 hours ago
Rent control in Arizona? Proposed laws to limit rent increases
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing Arizona inmate captured in Phoenix hotel
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Arizona students join others across nation in D.C. to voice concern over student debt—support Biden’s plan to reduce/forgive educational loans
Tempe, AZ3 days ago
My family has deep roots in Arizona. So why are Republican politicians trying to push us out?
Tucson, AZ7 days ago
Arizona renters fed up with fees could see relief in new bill
Glendale, AZ11 hours ago
Running a red light in Arizona will cost you more than a fine
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Commissioner will change response to ethics complaint following 12News reports
New York City, NY4 days ago
How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans
Tempe, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy