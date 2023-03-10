'Stay Home St. Louis' tells the story of early lockdown in photos

In March of 2020, everything changed. Our lexicon was modified to include phrases like “social distancing,” “shelter in place,” “mask mandates;” our social lives changed; our work lives changed. One book documents exactly what that time was like in the city of St. Louis.

“Stay Home St. Louis” is a coffee table book by James Williams and Kate Colton that’s full of photos of bare streets, the closed zoo, PPE left in bags for the taking, empty sports games and more — relics of the beginning days of the pandemic.

As the two weeks of lockdowns turned into four, then seven, then more, Williams and Colton started taking photos.

“I don't know that we had a grand plan for a book when we first started on this, it was more or less just a kind of, I don't know, journalistic project,” Williams told KMOX this week. “‘Okay, let's get some pictures, maybe even just for our own sort of family memories sake.’ And then as it continued on, and as the story got sort of bigger and bigger and more important, I think that's when we realized, okay, there's probably enough material for a book in this.”

Aside from being a photo book, “Stay Home St. Louis” features interviews with first responders, police officers, teachers, religious leaders, and more.

Hear more about “Stay Home St. Louis” and check the book out here .

