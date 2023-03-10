KHSAA Sweet 16: Angelina Pelayo's growth on display as Sacred Heart advances to face GRC

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In her third season as a key contributor for the Sacred Heart Academy basketball team , Angelina Pelayo says she’s finally hitting her stride.

“Last year I was a little nervous and too scared of messing up in the game,” the 6-foot-3 junior said. “I’m more comfortable this year, and I trust my teammates a lot.”

ZaKiyah Johnson , Triniti Ralston and Reagan Bender comprise the Valkyries’ “Big Three,” but it might be time to add Pelayo as a “Big Four.”

Pelayo displayed her all-around game Friday, posting 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks as Sacred Heart beat Owensboro Catholic 67-45 in a quarterfinal of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Pelayo hit 4 of 11 shots and 5 of 6 free throws and continued to give Sacred Heart an inside presence most opponents can’t match.

“You don’t see many girls with the length that she has, and defensively she plays straight up,” Valkyries coach Donna Moir said. “We’re trying to get her to get down in the post and really post up. She has great hands and has a good shot and can finish well around the basket.

“The sky’s the limit for her. She’s still growing, too.”

Johnson tallied 23 points and six assists to lead the No. 1-ranked Valkyries (34-3), who extended their winning streak to 17 and now have won 42 straight against Kentucky competition. Bender (12 points) and Ralston (11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals) also had solid games.

Sacred Heart will face George Rogers Clark in Saturday’s 11 a.m. semifinal.

Hailee Johnson scored 12 points and Karmin Riley added 11 for Owensboro Catholic (26-10), which shot just 34.1% (15 of 44).

“We just couldn’t make any shots today,” said coach Michael Robertson, whose team beat Bowling Green 54-51 in Wednesday’s Sweet 16 opener . “I guess we left it all out there on Wednesday. But that’s a good team over there.”

The Aces hung tough for the first 12 minutes, pulling within 16-14 on Riley’s 3-pointer at the 3:46 mark of the second quarter.

But the Valkyries closed with a 12-3 run for a 28-17 halftime lead. Pelayo hit four free throws during the surge, as her teammates found her open near the rim time after time.

“I know if I’m open I can get low and score any time I want,” Pelayo said.

Pelayo said she’s worked hard the past year on her back-to-the-basket moves, one reason she’s emerged as one of the state’s college prospects in the Class of 2024. She has scholarship offers from Bellarmine, Charlotte, Lafayette, Lipscomb, Western Kentucky and Xavier.

“She’s played a big role in our program the past three years,” Moir said, “and she just keeps getting better and better every game.”

Sacred Heart put it away with a 15-5 run to open the third quarter, with Pelayo’s basket giving the Valkyries a 43-22 lead at the 2:37 mark.

After hitting just 8 of 26 shots (30.8%) in the first half, Sacred Heart hit 16 of 23 (69.6%) in the final two quarters.

Moir said she wasn’t concerned with the first-half shooting woes.

“We were stopping them on the defensive end, and I really felt like our offense was going to come,” she said. “We made a couple of adjustments at halftime … and I know we can score. I see us every day in practice, and I know we can shoot the ball and it’s going to come.”

SACRED HEART 12 16 19 20 - 67

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 10 9 19 - 45

Sacred Heart (34-3) – Triniti Ralston 11, ZaKiyah Johnson 23, Claire Russell 2, Reagan Bender 12, Angelina Pelayo 13, Emi-Lee Howe 6.

Owensboro Catholic (26-10) – Hailee Johnson 12, Maddie Hayden 4, Karmin Riley 11, Aubrey Randolph 9, Jaiden Grant 1, Lauren Keelin 6, Jenna Krampe 2.

George Rogers Clark 63, North Laurel 48

Sophomore Ciara Byars had 25 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals as the No. 6 Cardinals (28-7) beat the Jaguars (30-7) in front of a crowd of 5,605.

GRC set up a rematch with Sacred Heart in Saturday’s semifinals. Sacred Heart beat GRC 54-53 on Feb. 7 and also beat the Cardinals 59-40 in last year’s Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

Eighth-grader Kennedy Stamper (14 points) and Trinity Gay (13 points, seven rebounds, four assists) also had solid outings for GRC, which built a 36-22 halftime lead and cruised from there. The Cardinals shot 51.2% (22 of 43).

Brooke Nichelson had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals for North Laurel, which shot 38% (19 of 50).

NORTH LAUREL 13 9 16 10 - 48

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 21 15 14 13 – 63

North Laurel (30-7) – Chloe McKnight 9, Brooke Nichelson 24, Emily Sizemore 15.

George Rogers Clark (28-7) – Ciara Byars 25, Brianna Byars 8, Kennedy Stamper 14, Trinity Gay 13, Anaya Chestnut 3.

