Cedar Hill officer nearly killed by wasp stings makes miraculous recovery

A Cedar Hill police officer beats the odds following a life-threatening episode.

Jim Valenti, a former staff sergeant in the U.S. Army who had served a tour of duty in Afghanistan, was mowing his back yard last Sept. 30th when he ran over a group of wasps, and three of them stung him.

Being allergic to insect stings, Valenti knew what he had to do.

"Generally in the past, I could take some Benadryl if I get stung on the arm or whatever by a bee, not a yellow jacket or a wasp, and be fine," Valenti tells KRLD news.

This time, the venom was just too powerful.

"I went into anaphylactic shock and immediate cardiac arrest," says Valenti. "My heart had stopped."

Valenti took an Epi Pen and was feeling his life slip away.

"It was like an aperture on a camera lens. It was going black and it was coming smaller," Valenti says. "And I took the other (Epi Pen) and I threw it to my wife and I said, 'Call 911, I'm dying.'"

Valenti's adult daughter, Nicole, performed CPR on him while paramedics were en route.

He was rushed to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center in critical condition -- and with very little chance of surviving.

"I had a two to nine-percent chance of living and a 60% chance out of that two to nine to actually have brain functionality again and being normal," Valenti says.

At Methodist Mansfield, Valenti underwent therapeutic hypothermia.

"They actually cool your body down to one degree above hypothermia -- it's like 35 or 36 degrees Celsius -- and it slows your brainwaves down and all your organs down so that you can start some healing process," says Valenti.

The therapeutic hypothermia treatment worked, and Valenti has been on the road to recovery since -- in fact, his recovery is almost complete.

"I have some mild anoxic brain injury which is really getting better every day," Valenti says. "My brain is actually making new pathways around the damaged areas, and I'm about 95% back to being on the street again."

Valenti has returned to work.

"I'm on eight hours of light duty now," Valenti says. "I actually can go out and ride in a patrol (vehicle) for a couple hours a day in the passenger seat, just to get the feel of it and get around everything again, and I'm hoping within 30 to 60 days to put my uniform back on and serve in the community and people like I enjoy doing."

If it wasn't for daughter Nicole's quick action in starting CPR right away, Valenti might not have lived to describe his ordeal.

"She got enough oxygen and blood to the brain that I'm not brain dead, and I have my cognitive faculties still and I'm still here today at work," says Valenti. "(I'm) doing light duty, but I'm still here."

As for what got him in this predicament in the first place, Valenti says his landscaping days are over.



"I will be hiring someone to cut my grass," says Valenti. "As mmy doctor says, there's no cutting grass, no cleaning gutters out, no trimming trees, and when you go to a picnic, don't sit at the picnic table. Stand up and eat your sandwich or your hot dog. If I get stung again, there's a very good possibility I may not make it, and I definitely will be back where I was before, at best."

Valenti has advise for everyone.

"If you can take a CPR course or you can teach somebody CPR, please do it, because nine out of 10 people don't make it if you don't get on them right away," says Valenti. "So learn CPR, practice it and save a life."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram