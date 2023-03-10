Open in App
Springfield, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Rare corpse flower blooming in Springfield

By Emilee Kuschel,

5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In Springfield, Paula Poisso owns what’s known as a corpse flower.

The rare plant is known for its size and more importantly, its gut-wrenching stink when it blooms.

According to the United States Botanic Garden , it blooms for just two to three days every year or two and can grow up to 8 feet tall.

When it does, it releases a rotting flesh-like odor to attract insects to pollinate.

