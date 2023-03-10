mycouriertribune.com

Former alderman, 2 newcomers on Smithville 2nd Ward ballot By Amanda Lubinski amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, 5 days ago

By Amanda Lubinski amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, 5 days ago

SMITHVILLE — Those casting votes in Smithville’s Second Ward election April 4 will have three names on the ballot to choose from. The winner will ...