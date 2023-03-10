Open in App
Smithville, MO
See more from this location?
mycouriertribune.com

Former alderman, 2 newcomers on Smithville 2nd Ward ballot

By Amanda Lubinski amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com,

5 days ago
SMITHVILLE — Those casting votes in Smithville’s Second Ward election April 4 will have three names on the ballot to choose from. The winner will...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Smithville, MO newsLocal Smithville, MO
Local dance teams win big
Kearney, MO1 day ago
Clay County site among 5 finalists for new Kansas City Royals stadium
North Kansas City, MO7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One City in Missouri makes the List of the 50 Most Obese Cities
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Missouri is one of the deadliest states for giving birth. Its abortion ban may make that worse
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Belton Woman Admits To Probation Violation
Belton, MO1 day ago
This Kansas City river is in trouble. Every April, people turn out in droves to help it
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Suspect in Clay County robbery arrested in Dallas County
Excelsior Springs, MO8 hours ago
As Royals look to build a new $2 billion stadium, Kansas City service workers want to see employee protections
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Lamar Man Arrested On Drug and Driving Charges in Clinton County
Lamar, MO1 day ago
A lot of green: Home appraisals in Wyandotte, Johnson Counties see average increase of double figures
Kansas City, KS5 days ago
OAK GROVE MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FORGERY IN PETTIS COUNTY
Oak Grove, MO1 day ago
Kansas City area fisherman finds part of gravestone in Missouri River
Riverside, MO2 days ago
St. Joseph Man Picked Up on Outstanding Child-Neglect Warrant in Buchanan County
Saint Joseph, MO2 days ago
The Most Factual License Plate Ever Just Spotted in Missouri
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Wants to Know Why So Many Young People Are Moving to Dallas
Dallas, TX6 days ago
Dekalb County Arrest Lands Trenton Resident Behind Bars
Trenton, MO2 days ago
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Sunday Afternoon
Saint Joseph, MO2 days ago
Price Chopper to open in shuttered Hy-Vee in Missouri
North Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Multiple counties near Kansas City warn of police impersonator attempting to pull over drivers
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
UPDATE: Shots Fired at Cass County Deputies
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former nurse sentenced for stealing opioids from Johnson County hospital
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Missouri man arrested in KC with 2,300 fentanyl pills now charged
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Yelp claims they found the Best Pie in Missouri
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Sheriff’s office warns drivers of police impersonator
Kearney, MO2 days ago
KC Current stadium will begin to rise in March
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
4 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
2 Missouri Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Speeding Stop Turns Into Multi-Count Arrest For St. Joe Man
Saint Joseph, MO1 day ago
Snake Saturday celebrates St. Patrick's Day for 39th year
North Kansas City, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy