Open in App
Daily Voice

YETI Recalls 1.9M Soft Coolers, Gear Cases Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XN9z_0lEgEWNu00

Nearly two million YETI coolers are being recalled nationwide due to serious injury or death risk if one were to consume detached magnets that could potentially fuse together inside the body.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that approximately 1.9 million YETI soft coolers and gear cases that have magnet-lined closures that can fail and result in detached magnets are subject to the recall after hundreds of complaints were filed.

“The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested,” according to CPSC. “When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system.”

That fusion can result in perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and possibly death, officials said.

Products subject to the recall include:

YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0

Recalled YETI Hopper M30 1.0 – Soft Cooler in Charcoal color

CPSC

YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 2.0

Recalled YETI Hopper M30 2.0 -Soft Cooler in Charcoal color

CPSC

Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler

Recalled YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler in Charcoal color

CPSC

SideKick Dry Gear Case

Recalled YETI SideKick Dry Gear Case in Charcoal color

CPSC

Each product has a main pocket closure that is lined with the high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front, with the product name attached on a hand tag.

There have been a total of 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets, officials say, though there have been no reports of magnet ingestions or injuries to date.

The recalled items were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI and other stores nationwide, as well as online at most major retailers between March 2018 and January 2023.

According to CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact YETI for a full refund or replacement.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trio Charged In Kidnapping, Execution Of NJ Man Alongside Route 80: Police
Newark, NJ1 day ago
100 Pounds Of Pot, 30 Pounds Of Hash Oil, ‘Shrooms, More Seized In Route 17 Stop: Mahwah PD
Mahwah, NJ1 day ago
New Details Released After Fatal Chain-Reaction Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-95 In Beltsville
Beltsville, MD1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
Baltimore Toddler Died Of Fentanyl Poisoning, Police Say
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Cocaine Was Smuggled In Children's Toy Boxes By Toms River Suspects: Prosecutor
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Final Facebook Posts Portray Beauty That Was NJ Tractor Trailer Driver Killed In Maryland Crash
Moorestown, NJ14 hours ago
Germantown Man With Multiple Warrants Busted After Trying To Give Police Fake Name
Germantown, MD1 day ago
Harwood Father 'Pistol Whips' Son In Head After Assaulting Grandmother: Anne Arundel Police
Harwood, MD2 days ago
Child Abuser Gets Drunk With Kids Unbelted In Car, Crashing In Chambersburg: Police
Chambersburg, PA2 days ago
NJ Tractor Trailer Driver Dead In Chain Reaction Crash In Maryland
College Park, MD1 day ago
UPDATE: Pair Busted In NJ State Police Takedown Tied To Gunpoint Home Invasion In Cresskill
Cresskill, NJ2 days ago
Silver Spring Man Convicted Of Killing Wife With Buddha Statue, Pillowcase
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
4 Survive Head-On Crash On I-295 In South Jersey
Deptford Township, NJ2 days ago
Son Accused Of Fatally Stabbing His Parents In Cumberland County: Prosecutor
Hopewell Township, OH1 day ago
Woman, Juvenile Charged With Destroying Headstone At Bridgeport Cemetery, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT3 hours ago
Shop Owners Beaten, Woman Hospitalized: Suspect Charged In Boston Attack
Boston, MA2 days ago
Woman, 19, Killed In Quakertown Crash Was 'Beautiful Soul,' Loved Ones Say
Quakertown, PA2 days ago
Bar Announces Permanent Closure After Death Of Owner In Hawthorne
Hawthorne, NY3 hours ago
'Unthinkable': Brockton Stepfather Accused Of Shooting 14-Year-Old Stepson To Death
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Severn Teen Assaults, Shoots At Woman Attempting To Escape: Police
Glen Burnie, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy