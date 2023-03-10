Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

State police bust illegal street racing, street takeover gathering in Indianapolis

By Matt Christy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FV1B2_0lEgDOX700

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police announced the arrest of nine people after a police operation busted a large, illegal sideshow — or street takeover — that included illegal street racing and spinning in Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police, a national trend of street racing, street takeovers or sideshows, and spinning has gained the attention of law enforcement. Within the past year, state police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have reported making more than 40 arrests and recovered more than 80 stolen vehicles after targeting these illegal gatherings across the Indianapolis area.

IMPD busts east side massage parlor for prostitution
  • Photo provided by Indiana State Police of an illegal sideshow, or street-takeover.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUn6A_0lEgDOX700
    Photo provided by Indiana State Police of an illegal sideshow, or street-takeover.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1n8A_0lEgDOX700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhpBa_0lEgDOX700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr4E3_0lEgDOX700
    Booking photos of 8 individuals arrested by police for a March 4 bust on an illegal street takeover gathering.

On March 4, police descended on a private parking lot located near 34th and Lafayette Road on Indy’s west side where a large, illegal gathering of cars was underway. Police said the owner of the parking lot did not grant permission for the event and told police he recently spent more than $60,000 on resurfacing and painting his parking lot which was now heavily damaged by spinning and other vehicle spectacles associated with sideshows.

State police said more than 100 cars were at the spinning gathering at 34th and Lafayette on March 4. Vehicles were illegally blocking roads and parking lots while bystanders reportedly put themselves in dangerous positions trying to touch or record spinning cars, or cars doing doughnuts.

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

State police used helicopters to help chase down vehicles that attempted to flee from the officers who descended on the illegal gathering.

Police announced nine arrests related to the March 4 bust:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154rpx_0lEgDOX700
    Craig Murray, 23, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended, and reckless driving.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Htinb_0lEgDOX700
    Eusebio Moreno Jr., 21, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMCjr_0lEgDOX700
    Anthony Henderson, 25, charged with criminal recklessness.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yo9ds_0lEgDOX700
    Shelby Waugh, 21, charged with resisting law enforcement.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctfaJ_0lEgDOX700
    Patrick Gerlach, 20, charged with criminal recklessness.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwiqT_0lEgDOX700
    Marquis Gibbs, 24, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkciZ_0lEgDOX700
    Kadryn Williams, 21, charged with criminal recklessness.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNLjP_0lEgDOX700
    John Baker, 20, charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.


Luis F. Campillo, 18, was also arrested and charged with criminal recklessness. A booking photo of Campillo was not available.

Police said investigations into these illegal gatherings continue as law enforcement cracks down across Indianapolis on these sideshows and illegal street racing. Police expect more arrests to come as a result of the March 4 bust.

“The Indiana State Police will continue to commit necessary resources to target these illegal and dangerous events,” said Lieutenant Jeff Hearon with Indiana State Police.

“Legitimate car clubs, concerned citizens and community members have played a vital role in providing information to assist detectives with these investigations. The disregard for public safety and personal property shown by these groups is egregious, and we are committed to holding them accountable for their reckless behavior.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Court docs: Fort Wayne teen charged in fall ambush and shooting
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Linton-Stockton basketball coach suspended following arrest
Linton, IN1 day ago
Brazil officers request community help in locating suspect
Brazil, IN1 day ago
Pike Township bus driver arrested for assaulting, choking middle school student on the bus
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Report: This is the safest small city in Indiana
Zionsville, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy