The Tigers didn’t quite have it in them to pull off a second-straight seed upset (and their second win over Vanderbilt of the season) on Thursday night. Facing the Commodores at the SEC Tournament in Nashville with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, LSU’s season came to an end in the second round with a 77-68 loss.

It ends a rough campaign for first-year coach Matt McMahon, whose team finished the year 14-19 and just a 2-16 record in SEC regular season play. However, it did win a game in the SEC Tournament against Georgia.

LSU shot just 33.3% from the field in the loss on Thursday night, and the biggest bright spot offensively was KJ Williams, who had a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double. Cam Hayes also scored 16.

Here were the photos from the loss, which ended the Tigers’ slim chances at an NCAA Tournament auto-bid.