2 rescued after vehicle stalls in Vigo County floodwaters

By Brandyn Benter,

5 days ago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man and woman were rescued after being stranded while driving through flood waters in northern Vigo County.

Firefighters from New Goshen Fire & Rescue as well as Sugar Creek Fire responded to the wooded area in northern Vigo County for a water rescue.

According to Jeff Bell of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman attempted to drive into a section of N Pottsville Street that had been closed down due to high water.

As they were driving the vehicle got “drowned out” leaving the people stranded. Bell said they then got onto the roof of the vehicle and called 911. New Goshen Fire Chief Terry Meadlo said the water had reached a depth of about 3 to 3.5 feet when the car stalled out.

It took first responders a bit of time to find them due to their location being hidden from view from both sides of where the water had flooded the roadway. Meadlo said Vigo County dispatchers had to ping the couple’s phone and send them a map of their location before they were found. A boat was deployed while some responders waded into the flood to locate the vehicle.

    (Image courtesy the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Image courtesy the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)
    Image of scene of water rescue in northern Vigo County (WTWO)

Once the vehicle was located the people were rescued, Meadlo said the two refused medical treatment on scene, but seemed ok other than being cold and wet.

As of 2 p.m., most emergency vehicles had left the scene. Bell said the vehicle remains in the flooded area, crews will have to wait for the waters to recede before they can recover the vehicle.

