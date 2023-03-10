Fort Worth area cities get creative in search for lifeguards. Here’s how to find a job

With summer just around the corner and community pools everywhere preparing to open in the coming weeks, lots of fun and splashing is awaiting folks of all ages.

And anyone who’s ever spent time in the sizzling heat of the Metroplex can attest that a nice dip in a refreshing pool is indeed a special treat. In fact, if you’ve got an indoor pool you might as well be Midas with all his gold.

But even with that treat comes the responsibility of safety — which is where lifeguards come in, except they aren’t coming in like they used to. There is a national shortage of lifeguards and the Fort Worth area is no exception.

Lifeguards are in limited supply, industry experts say, partly because of the temporary shutdown of beaches and public pools during COVID-19. These shutdowns fed the so-called “great resignation,” which included prompting many of college age (a vast majority of lifeguards) to return to school or seek work in other industries.

To offset this challenge, cities are making adjustments in the hiring of lifeguards, even recruiting them with more vigor. Here is what some area cities are doing:

Arlington

Operating hours in three of the city’s five pools were reduced by nearly 50% last year to comply with safety standards because of the shortage. This summer the city is taking steps to try and ensure they don’t have a repeat.

“Our intent is to be fully staffed and operational so that we can provide a much-needed aquatics experience for the community,” said City of Arlington Aquatics Manager Courtni Anderson. “We know that our community pools play an important role in the quality of life for our residents, especially during our hot Texas months. We are thinking outside the box with staff recruitment and ensuring that we are going the distance to provide safe and fun pools all summer long.”

To help fill these important positions, Arlington has increased starting pay for lifeguards to $15 an hour, will provide cost of training and certifications and provide cost of all uniforms and equipment.

Visit https://www.arlingtontx.gov/

Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth will go into another aquatic season dealing with the national lifeguard shortage that has created staffing issues for the last number of years. Although this year will be slightly different as Forest Park Pool is closed while a new one is constructed. “This should allow for some alleviated pressure in only needing to hire for Marine Park Pool this summer,” said Maxime Pierre, district superintendent for Fort Worth’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Still, hiring for even one pool has its challenges. Pierre said three important facets to last year’s hiring effort will be carried over this season: starting the hiring process earlier, increasing starting pay to $16.25 per hour, and an incentive pay program of up to $300.

Visit https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/

Grapevine

Grapevine is offering a $150 bonus for those working through Labor Day weekend. Starting pay for lifeguards went up last year to $14.44.

Grapevine has three pools, the REC Aquatic Center, Pleasant Glade Pool, and Dove Waterpark.

“The shortage is a very unfortunate problem. Lifeguarding is a very serious job and one that often is not recognized until an incident occurs,” aquatic supervisor Emily Marecle said.

To combat the shortage, Grapevine is offering discounted certification classes and has become more lenient on hiring applicants with limited availability, working around schedules and conflicts.

“I think the best weapon against the shortage is to make sure that your current employees enjoy their job and are good at it. Having a good workplace culture will naturally draw people in,” Marecle said. “If you aren’t taking care of your current employees, they probably won’t be your employees for very long.

“I’ve noticed that most teenagers will prefer one workplace over the other based on how they feel about the job rather than the wage. Obviously, wage plays a part in their decision, but it isn’t the only thing they are considering when job hunting.”

With that in mind, Marecle said Grapevine focuses on having fun and being good at the job. Regular team building activities take place throughout the summer, such as slip-n-slide kickball and the staff favorite, Guard Challenge, which is always held on a Friday night and all three pools compete against each other.

“We work very hard to cultivate a work environment that has the perfect balance of seriousness and fun. We overtrain our lifeguards and have very high expectations of them,” Marecle said. “We also make sure to let loose and have fun when appropriate.

“Because of this work environment, many of our staff members invite their friends to apply and come back to work every summer even after leaving for college.”

Visit https://www.grapevinetexas.gov/

Keller

The city of Keller operates two pools at The Keller Pointe, one indoor and one outdoor pool. The indoor pool is open year-round, while the outdoor pool is open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, as are many pools. Plus, the city holds a special “Doggie Dunk” event in September.

Like many, Keller uses social media to recruit lifeguards. It also offers employee referral bonuses, such as gift cards.

Aquatics supervisor Marissa Williams said one thing that sets The Keller Pointe apart to help attract top talent is that it offers free lifeguard training and certification classes to employees by instructors on staff. This also allows applicants to be eligible to apply and complete onboarding without going elsewhere to find and pay for a certification class, thus broadening the applicant pool.

“Additionally, these instructors have all been on staff as lifeguards when they started, so they are very knowledgeable about the facility and the skills needed,” Williams said. “The current instructors have been promoted to head lifeguards, shift leads and instructors, fostering a positive work environment during regular operating hours. This helps keep our employees engaged, getting them excited about development and training opportunities to get promoted.”

If an applicant is chosen to move forward with the hiring process, they are immediately registered for American Red Cross certified lifeguard training hosted at the facility with a staff instructor.

“So you have already met your first teammate even before orientation,” Williams said. “In addition, you don’t have the headache of finding a close class that is convenient to you, because we typically offer one class a month during winter months and one class every other week in summer, so it is not hard to fit the class into your schedule.”

Along with the starting pay of $11.50 an hour in Keller, all employees at The Keller Pointe get a free facility membership.

Visit https://www.cityofkeller.com/

Saginaw

At the Saginaw Aquatic Center, starting pay for lifeguards is $12 an hour.

Saginaw Recreation Services manager Vickie Weldon is promoting the vacancies/job postings through Peach Jar with the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district.

“Peach Jar is the premier platform that unites schools, parents, and the community to support the social and emotional development of the next generation,” explained Keith Rinehart, Saginaw director of community and economic development.

Rinehart also noted that Weldon is meeting with EMS ISD swim teachers about pool staff opportunities.

\u0009Visit https://www.ci.saginaw.tx.us/

Southlake

The Champions Club indoor pool is the only one in Southlake and is open year-round, except during maintenance periods. Aquatics supervisor Jennifer Blackstock said that while currently well-staffed, the city will hire three to five additional lifeguards this spring to join the team in preparation for the year’s busiest season.

“We are fortunate to have strong support from the community that understands the vital role of lifeguards,” Blackstock said.

Starting pay for a lifeguard in Southlake is $14.09 per hour.

Visit https://www.cityofsouthlake.com/