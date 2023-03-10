Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkmkB_0lEg5eCu00

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Infielders Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias agreed to minor league contracts with the Miami Marlins.

The 38-year-old Gurriel won his second World Series with the Astros last year after hitting .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBIs last year, down from 81 RBIs in 2021. In the postseason, Gurriel had 17 hits with a pair of home runs to help the Astros win their second title in six seasons.

Gurriel adds infield depth, and the Marlins could look for him to add offense for a team that ranked in the bottom five in runs and slugging in 2022.

Born in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Gurriel has a career .284 batting average.

It’s unclear where the Marlins could use Gurriel. Miami acquired 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez from Minnesota to play second base and moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. from second to center field.

Iglesias, 33, batted .292 last season with Colorado and had a .981 fielding percentage as he made 116 starts at shortstop. Iglesias, who was born in La Habana, Cuba, has a .279 batting average. and .982 fielding percentage over 11 major league seasons. He has played for six teams.

Both players were to join the Marlins on Friday at their spring training facility. Miami opens the season on March 30 at home against the New York Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for video showing gun in club
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bucs' Keller gets opening day nod -- and a bottle of bubbly
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NTSB: Wing parts from air ambulance fell far from wreckage
Stagecoach, NV1 hour ago
Oklahoma City bombing figure’s son guilty in Nevada robbery
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Houston, TX7 hours ago
EXPLAINER: Next steps for Black reparations in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA27 minutes ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Damon Stoudamire hired as Georgia Tech’s head coach
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Tiafoe upends Norrie, Gauff out in Indian Wells quarters
Indian Wells, CA2 hours ago
Stanford University employee charged with lying about rapes
Stanford, CA27 minutes ago
AP source: Eagles, DT Fletcher Cox agree on 1-year deal
Philadelphia, PA57 minutes ago
Rule changes boost Bruins in regular-season record quest
Boston, MA2 hours ago
NY bank’s demise: Contagion or a problem with the business?
New York City, NY1 hour ago
ACLU of Alaska sues over prison involuntary medication rules
Seward, AK1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy