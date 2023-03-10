Early voting for March 25 election starts tomorrow

( KLFY ) — Early voting begins tomorrow for the March 25 elections.

In Acadiana, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion and Jeff Davis parishes will have elections.

Jeanerette will be choosing a mayor and several aldermen. Clarence “CJ” Clark will look to unseat incumbent Jeanerette Mayor Carol “Bro” Bourgeois Jr.

Jeff Davis Parish voters will choose new justices of the peace and St. Mary Parish voters will elect a new school board member.

St. Mary Parish voters will decide whether to set the salary of the Parish President as the average of the five St. Mary Parish Mayors’ salaries.

Vermilion Parish voters will decide whether to renew a millage for Drainage Distric No. 2, and millage renewals for Jeff Davis Parish Drainiage District No. 9 and Fire Protection District No. 3 will be decided.

Early voting is Saturday, March 11 through Saturday, March 18 (excluding Sunday, March 12) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 21 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters).

