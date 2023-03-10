Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

McVay: Rams will 'absolutely monitor' Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. situations

By Skyler Carlin,

5 days ago
Sean McVay and Les Snead recently spoke to the media before the new league year, giving fans a glimpse of what the Los Angeles Rams plan on doing this offseason. When asked about possible reunions with either Robert Woods or Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, McVay made it clear that the Rams will keep tabs on their situations.

The Tennessee Titans recently released Woods after just one season following his trade from the Rams, making him an unrestricted free agent. The veteran wideout hauled in 53 passes for a career-low 527 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Titans as he was coming off a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, Beckham suffered a torn ACL during the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals and didn’t sign with a team throughout the 2022 season. The dynamic wide receiver has spent months recovering from his knee injury and hopes to join a team this offseason.

With the news of the Rams giving Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade, they could look to add a proven veteran in free agency at the wide receiver position. Even though Woods and Beckham could express more interest in teams closer to winning a Super Bowl, a return to the Rams isn’t out of the question for either of them.

