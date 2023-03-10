Memphis
Change location
See more from this location?
Memphis, TN
basketballinsiders.com
Draymond Green says Warriors-Grizzlies isn’t a rivalry because Memphis has won ‘zero championships’
By Updated 1 hour ago on,5 days ago
By Updated 1 hour ago on,5 days ago
On Thursday night, Draymond Green made it clear that Warriors-Grizzlies isn’t a rivalry, following a 131-110 loss to Memphis. The reason? The four-time All-Star says...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0