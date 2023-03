weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS 3 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-10 13:16:00 MST Expires: 2023-03-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other ...