Open in App
The Associated Press

Signing Jones, tagging Barkley helps Giants in free agency

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5Aio_0lEevpQQ00
1 of 3

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-8-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Saquon Barkley (franchise tag), RB Matt Breida, OL Jon Feliciano, OL Nick Gates, OL Wyatt Davis WR Darius Slayton, WR Richie James, WR Marcus Johnson, S Julian Love, S Tony Jefferson, CB Fabian Moreau, LB Jihad Ward, LB Oshane Ximines, LB Jaylon Smith, DL Justin Ellis, DL Nick Williams, LS Casey Kreiter, P Jamie Gillan.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Henry Mondeaux

NEEDS: On the surface, the most glaring need for general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll is at wide receiver. New York finished the season getting by with waiver-wire pickup Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James. The team has told Kenny Golladay he won’t be returning. Daniel Jones needs a receiver who can create separation. The other needs are at inside linebacker, defensive tackle and safety, if Love cannot be re-signed. Free agency will also give New York a chance to find depth. The Giants had little last season.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $16.2 million.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dallas Cowboys Cut Candidates Before NFL Free Agency Led Ezekiel Elliott | Cowboys Rumors
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Steve Smith Sr. Reacts to Panthers' Trade: 'They're Going to Do Some Big Things'
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Colts trade for Lamar Jackson in The Athletic mock draft
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Brandin Cooks, Odell Beckham Jr. headline group of WRs Browns are keying in on
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Cowboys Trade for Ravens TE Mark Andrews? 'Locked On' Proposes Blockbuster
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NFL fans wondered why the Panthers didn’t just trade for Lamar Jackson instead of the No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Cowboys fans are in utter shambles after Jerry Jones whiffed on Jalen Ramsey
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NFL rumors: Why Bears traded No. 1 pick before free agency revealed
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cowboys Nation Trolled by Dallas Starter with Signing 'News'
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Odell Beckham Jr. To Kansas City? Chiefs Rumors On Signing OBJ + Latest On JuJu & Orlando Brown
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
AP source: Bengals agree to re-sign Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati, OH34 minutes ago
AP sources: Falcons to sign Jessie Bates, get Jonnu Smith
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
AP source: Steelers agree on a deal with Patrick Peterson
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Saturday Morning
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers' Recent Twitter Like Fuels Speculation About His NFL Future
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Knicks' Julius Randle becomes the latest player to rip NBA officiating
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy