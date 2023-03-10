Montgomery County man arrested at JFK International Airport with loaded gun in backpack

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Transportation Security Administration ( TSA ) officers at JFK International Airport intercepted a Montgomery County man with a loaded gun on Thursday.

According to TSA , officers found a loaded .38 caliber revolver in the man’s backpack. They detected it when it went through the X-ray unit.

The man said he did not know the gun was in his carry-on, TSA said.

The man, of Evansburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested on weapons charges. He also faces a hefty fine of up to $15,000. TSA did not identify him.

This was the second gun TSA detected at JFK International so far in 2023.

Last year, TSA detected 6,542 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded.

TSA seized a record number of guns — 44 — at Philadelphia International Airport in 2022.