WWII Warbirds to Fly Over 14 Different Cities in Mid-Atlantic Area
By Stuart,
3 days ago
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) announces its Warbird Tour Schedule for 2023. WWII aircraft will be flying at 14 cities in 4 states as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew these vintage aircraft. The public will have an opportunity to purchase warbird rides in all aircraft. Restored to almost pristine condition, the warbirds on tour will...
