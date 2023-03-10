Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian

MLGW to use drones to inspect power infrastructure

By Alicia Davidson,

3 days ago

Memphis Light, Gas and Water plans to use drones to inspect its electrical infrastructure in the Orange Mound and Sherwood Forest neighborhoods.

The month-long project, which will be done through a partnership with PrecisionHawk, is part of an effort to improve service and reliability in those neighborhoods. According to MLGW, customers in Orange Mound and Sherwood Forest experience the most interruptions and the longest power outages of any customers in Shelby County.

The drones will be used to take pictures of transformers, poles and other utility equipment, and those images should help MLGW identify where future upgrades are needed.

“The use of drones holds real promise for improving the efficiency of assessing electrical infrastructure,” said MLGW president and CEO Doug McGowen. “If this trial phase is successful, we may adopt them as part of our regular inspection and repair process.”

PrecisionHawk will operate the drones; a second contractor will use satellite imagery and computer analysis to help identify hazardous trees and improve the utility’s vegetation management.

The pilot program begins Monday, March 13.

