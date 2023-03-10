Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Turn Your Bedroom Into a 5-Star Hotel With These Luxe Sheets

By Carey Stangl,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESUT6_0lEeuaOY00
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nothing feels better than slipping into a perfectly made hotel bed . The bedding is taut, and the sheets are nice and cool. It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe and even harder to beat. I’ve tried to replicate the hotel bed experience at home with pricier pillows and comforters over the years, but when it came to bed sheets, I had accepted my fate—waking up every morning tangled in my fitted sheets that popped off in the middle of the night. That was until I tried the CGK Bed Sheets from Amazon.

Once I switched out my old bedding for the CGK Bed Sheets from Amazon , I was able to experience resort-level bliss every night in my own home—and they’re under $40. These bed sheets are made from a cooling microfiber that is incredibly soft, and they help regulate my temperature, so I stay cool all through the night. In fact, I no longer have to wake up in the middle of the night to crank up the AC, and I live in Texas. The fitted sheet has a deep in-seam, meaning it’s designed to cover both ends of your mattress without struggling. This stops the sheet from popping off throughout the night, so even if you’re a restless sleeper like me, you won’t wake up in the morning tangled up in your sheets.

And not only are these sheets well-designed, but they’re easy to wash, too. I just pop them in the washing machine every week, and they’re good to go. They won’t pill or lose their softness even with weekly washes. After switching out my bedding for the CGK bed sheets , I’m never planning on using another set of sheets again.

Buy on Amazon, $26

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more mattress and bedding deals, including Mattress firm coupons , Macy’s coupons, Avocado Mattress coupons , and Walmart coupons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy